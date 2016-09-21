16-year-old shot dead weeks before graduation

By Monique Washington

Last night, at about 8:02 p.m. the sounds of gunshots echoed in the village of Rawlins. When the dust cleared a 16-year-old Hanley’s Road resident laid dead on the ground.

The incident took place in Rawlins in an area called “England.” The Observer understands that the youth was in the presence of several other persons when the assailant walked up and opened fire. Four or five shots rang out, with all of them striking the youth. Police determined he was dead on arrival. The youth was set to graduate high school in November.

According to the police report, issued on Wednesday, “Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit, the Criminal Investigations Department and technicians from the Forensic Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence. The investigation continues.”