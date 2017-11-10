Photo: Greg Phillip, race director of the Nevis Marathon hosted by Nevis Multisport with support from the Nevis Island Administration and the Nevis Tourism Authority (file photo)

16th Annual Nevis Triathlon kicks off this weekend

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The 16th annual Nevis Triathlon kicks off in Charlestown at 7 a.m. Nov. 11, with more than 35 registered participants. Race Director Greg Phillip is urging locals and visitors to witness the event.

Phillip said Nov. 10 that the event, which is hosted by Nevis Multisport, with support from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Nevis Tourism Authority (NIA), will provide a mix of competitiveness and entertainment.

“With the line-up that we have – of celebrities from the United Kingdom, Caribbean and other international participants – the event is expected to be both competitive and entertaining, considering that we also have Jane Hansom, former World Champion and current silver medalist at the Ironman World Championship participating,” he said.

Other celebrities include UK-based Nick Butter – an endurance, ultra-runner athlete and adventurer, charity fundraiser, and motivational speaker – and Jason Bradbury, a television presenter, children’s author and tri enthusiast best known for presenting The Gadget Show for 12 years.

The triathlon consists of a swim, bike ride and run. Participants have a choice of two distances: the Nevis 37 – a close to a sprint distance triathlon with a 500-meter swim, a 31-kilometre bike ride and a 5-kilometre run – or the Nevis 73 – a longer than an Olympic or standard distance triathlon covering a 1000-meter swim, a 62-kilometre bike ride and a 10-kilometre run.

Phillip thanked the event’s sponsors, including Rams Supermarket, GMP Graphics and the NIA, as well as Unit Nutrition and BKool from the United Kingdom.