170 Students Receive Scholarships From ROC For Their Stellar Academic Performance

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 22, 2016 (SKNIS): One hundred and seventy students from St. Kitts and Nevis were awarded scholarships on November 22 from the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their outstanding academic achievements.

During the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Honourable Shawn Richards, said that he was extremely delighted that “our friends from the Republic of China (Taiwan) have come to our assistance once more in enhancing the development of our human resources and in particular the development of our students.”

The minister said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Education has been working closely with the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to provide students with a quality and holistic education. He said that the assistance will provide them the financial assistance that they need to pursue their educational endeavours.

Addressing the students, the minister said that the ceremony signified a proud moment for them as they received the monetary scholarships. He extended his congratulations to all of the students and scholars who have excelled in their academic pursuits.

“This is an indication that given the right opportunities, you can thrive and excel in education,” said the minister. “As you receive these scholarships, I would like for you to acknowledge the good people of the Republic of China on Taiwan. Receive the scholarships with pride and gratitude and remember that they come with very high expectations; it demands from all of you a strong commitment and a sense of responsibility.”

Minister Richards added that the students are expected to be role models for their peers and work with success in mind.

“I am certain that you will live up to the high standards expected of you and do exceedingly well in your areas of study,” said the minister.

Students who received scholarships include those entering first form in secondary schools, students from the Cotton-Thomas Comprehensive School, the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC), fifth form school leavers pursuing studies at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and Nevis Sixth Form Division, University of the West Indies (UWI) Level 1 students, teachers, trainees and students from the Division of Technical Vocational Education and Management Studies.

The US $100 thousand received was not just for students but for the training and development of the teachers.

The education minister mentioned that the Human Resource Development Project funds scholarships in service training programmes and special projects. He said that this project highlights the collaboration in the development of young people between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The minister extended his gratitude to Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou, who has been instrumental in ensuring that our students continue to receive the much anticipated scholarships. He also thanked the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and its people and its Human Development Project, which not only complements, but also adds value to the government’s efforts in ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis has a well-educated population that can contribute to its socio-economico- politico development.