By Monique Washington

Two weeks after the Privy Council heard the matter of Warrington Phillip vs the Director of Public Prosecution, no verdict has been handed down as yet.

The Observer understands from the DPP’s office that no date was set for a decision to be handed down and when the Judges have examined all of the evidence and have reached a decision they will inform the relevant parties when a decision has been made.

Mr. Phillip was convicted of murdering his estranged wife Shermel in front of her brown hill home in 2007 . Phillip has exhausted all other options of having his conviction over turned. After Phillip was sentenced to life in Her Majesty’s Prison, he made two appeals to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Appeal Court, both of which were dismissed. He then approached the Privy Council on Jan. 19. Both Director of Public Prosecutions for St. Kitts and Nevis Valston Graham and Prosecutor Dane Hamilton QC will make the journey to represent the Crown.

According to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council case detail Lady Hale, Lord Reed, Lord Carnwath, Lord Hughes, Lord Hodge are to determine “whether bad character evidence was wrongfully admitted, whether the judge failed to properly direct the jury on how to treat the bad character evidence and whether the appellant was wrongfully deprived of a good character direction, whether the appellant’s conviction is unsafe because of his own counsel’s incompetence, and whether the judge failed to properly direct the jury on DNA evidence”

The case details also noted that the facts of the case were “In November 2008 the Appellant was convicted by majority verdict of the murder of his estranged wife. There was no eyewitness to the murder. The Crown’s case against the appellant depended solely on circumstantial evidence and DNA evidence. Witnesses testified that the appellant had a turbulent relationship with his estranged wife, and to seeing his vehicle parked close to his wife’s house on the evening of her death. The DNA results from the appellant’s right hand logged 15 loci identical with his wife’s DNA profile. The appellant’s appeal against his conviction was dismissed by the Court of Appeal of St Christopher and Nevis.”