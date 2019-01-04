BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Enhancement Project continues to facilitate the upgrade of the TVET spaces across secondary schools in St. Kitts and Nevis, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, during his 2019 New Year’s Address.

Minister Richards said Cayon High School, for example, has seen substantial upgrades to its physical plant dedicated to delivering TVET subjects.

“Moreover, the procurement and distribution of invaluable TVET-related equipment, tools, instruments and programmes to secondary schools within 2018 were all aimed at improving the quality and relevance of TVET instruction received within our schools,” Richards said.

“The ministry has also supported teachers in their personal and professional development,” the minister said. “It has paid for a Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) math class that will enable teachers and teacher assistants to obtain the CSEC subject. Currently, there are four persons studying overseas on TVET Scholarships.

“In addition, the Ministry of Education is supporting four employees with the advanced pursuit of master’s degree through the University of the West Indies (UWI) by paying half of the tuition cost,” Richards said. “Such is the level of commitment in enhancing human capital within the Ministry of Education.”

“We are prepared to make the necessary investment to ensure that the laboratories and the workshops in the education system on both St. Kitts and Nevis are in a state of readiness to take our training programmes to a level where we can compete with the best performers,” Richards concluded.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said during his 2019 Budget address on, December 12, 2018, “TVET has been identified as an important avenue for empowering our people and providing a steady supply of qualified workers to match the jobs being created in the economy.”