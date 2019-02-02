BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Twenty-two civil servants who successfully in passing ISO 31000 certification exams are now Certified Internal Controls Risk Analysts (CICRA) as they received their credentials on Feb. 1, during an awards ceremony held at the National ICT Centre in St. Kitts.

In July 2018, participants completed ISO 31000 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) training, a programme implemented by Certified Information Security of Florida, United States. The training and workshop session provided a thorough overview on ISO 31000, as well as setting out advice on the implementation of an ERM initiative.

The Ministry of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communications, in the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis (GOSKN) in collaboration with Certified Information Security, hosted the seminar. It was geared towards establishing the scope of GOSKN risk management programme; determining roles and responsibilities to manage operational risk throughout ministries, departments and agencies (MDA); and establishing the context for risk acceptance, risk evaluation and business impact.

Attorney General and Minister with responsibility for Justice, Legal Affairs and Communications, Hon. Vincent Byron explained it is important to have people trained and certified to protect the government’s information.

“We set out to ensure that as we build out the connectivity for various ministries and government departments that there was going to be qualified personnel,” said Byron. “They must be able to police, protect and to understand the needs of our very important data, equipment and other forms of technology used in the government services.”

Byron said the journey to get persons certified began approximately three years ago. At that time, the Department of Technology embarked on an initiative to improve the government’s information security agenda.

Minister Byron congratulated the awardees and described their achievement as a “significant milestone in their professional development” in obtaining ISO 31000 Certification.

Certificates of achievement were also distributed to 15 public servants who attended the January 30-31 Certified ISO 27001 Lead Implementer and Internal Controls Architect Training and Certification workshop. The training prepared participants to be eligible for ISO 27001 professional certification. They can effectively manage the threats and risks to government information by establishing Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) based on international standards.