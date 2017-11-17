‘25 Most Remarkable Teens’ honoured at special sitting of National Assembly

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – At a special sitting of Parliament held Nov. 16, the “25 Most Remarkable Teens” for 2017 were presented with awards for their exceptional achievements and contributions in various fields of endeavours in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister of Youth the Honourable Shawn Richards said that the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis possess the “vision, discipline, dedication, diligence and intestinal fortitude to make a difference.”

He noted that the auspicious occasion, now held for the seventh consecutive year, is significantly special due to the tabling and passing into law of the Youth Policy Bill at the Nov. 14 sitting of the National Assembly.

“This landmark document not only clearly defines the vision that we are embracing for the successful future of our youth, but it also gives us an insight into the challenges which our youth face on a day to day basis,” he added.

Minister Richards expressed that “our youths are remarkable and deserve the love and support of a nurturing nation,” while stating that it is important to recognize that the thoughts and deeds of these remarkable teens are attributed to the many people that shape their worldviews and the quality of their environments.

“I wish to take this opportunity to say thank you on behalf of the young people being awarded here this evening; thank you to the mothers, fathers, grandparents, siblings and other family members that loved and nurtured their remarkable selves,” said the minister, as he added a heartfelt thank you also to the teachers, coaches, mentors and others involved who “recognized and amplified the excellence of young people.”

While addressing the audience to continue to be positive role models for the youth, Richards said that “there is always tomorrow and there are still many young minds among us who will value your listening ear and supportive words. We encourage and employ you to reach out and ensure the continued investment in the spirit of our youth.”

The 25 Most Remarkable Teens for 2017 are as follows: