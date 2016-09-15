Of 25 planned hotel projects,only 20 percent started

By Monique Washington

A number of new hotel, villa and condominium developments have been planned in Nevis in the past five years, but out of 25 major projects proposed to the Department of Physical Planning, only 20 percent have gone forward.

This information was revealedlast week duringanEnvironmental Impact Assessment public hearing at the Franklyn Browne Community Center. EIA agent Janice Daniel Hodge, EIA agent estimated only 20 percent of projects have commenced.

According to Department of PhysicalPlanning data, between 2011-2015 twenty-five hotel projectswere proposed across the island. The planned projects include twofor St. Paul’s (8 percent); nine for St. Thomas’ (36 percent), 11 for St. James (44percent); two for St. Georges’ (8 percent); and one for St. Johns (4 percent. None of the projects planned in St. John’s, St. George’s or St. Paul’shavecommenced. St. Thomas had one begin, while St.James had four commence.

Projects begun include: Candy Resort, Mount Nevis Expansion, Hurricane Cove Bungalow Development,Butler’s Estate Resort inSt. James and TamarindCove in St.Thomas’ have all commenced and are in the construction phase.

“The projects that have not been implemented to date are not indicative of the country’s inability to accommodate,” according to Hodge.“Delays are due to developer’s unforeseen or unknown circumstances andeconomic changes on a global level subsequent to securing the necessary approval and investor interest.”

The Premier of Nevis Hon.Vance Amory, who previously remarked to the nation lauded private sector investors development projects and gave the government’s “concessional support.”

“The Administration will continue to give concessional support to the following private sector development projects,” Hon. Amory said.“First of all, the 126 roomTamarind Cove condo development; ongoing Villa Development at the Four Seasons Resort Estate; the Mount Nevis Hotel Expansion; the Paradise Palms, a 218-room Resort Development at Paradise Estate; Butlers Estates and Residence, a villa type development located at Butlers, the Golden Rise Villa Development at Golden Rock; the Hamilton Beach Villas and Spa; the Htrip Candy Resort in St. James; and the Hurricane Cove Bungalows Development. All of these projects will add to the tourism industry product but will also create employment during construction with long-term employment as they come on stream as rooms are added to the tourism product.”

Most recently the proposed five-star development in St James, NorthernPoint development unveiled their plans to begin a 150-room resort to be completed by 2020. At present, Nevis has between 10 to 15 hotels, villa condominiums and rentals operating.