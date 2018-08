Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Royal St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force has charged 28-year-old St. Clair Elliot, also known as Scamback, of Newtown Ground for the offence of Attempted Murder. Charges were filed Aug. 1.

Elliot is charged in a July 28 shooting incident in which Akil Mills of Newton Ground was shot and injured. Elliot was also charged with Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life.