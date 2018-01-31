Machine operators, mechanics at Public Works Department receive excavator training

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Machine operators and mechanics employed at the Public Works Department in St. Kitts are currently undergoing three days of intense training as a way of familiarizing themselves with a brand new excavator purchased for use at the quarry.

Cromwell Williams, director of Public Works, encouraged the trainees to make the best of the training, as it is not very often that opportunities of such nature come along.

“Training opportunities such as this, of course, are beneficial, not just to the organization but also to you as individuals,” he said. “Training and development are important to the organization and to you as individuals, so I encourage you to take this training seriously. While it is our interest as management to ensure that operators and those who service the equipment are well-trained and knowledgeable about the functioning of the equipment, it is also important for you as individuals to acquire such knowledge and new skills. No one can take this knowledge and skill away from you once you have attained it.”

He noted that it was important to purchase the new equipment for use at the quarry as the quarry is very important to the overall development of St. Kitts and Nevis. He said that 2018 will be a busy year for the quarry; therefore, purchasing the excavator was timely.

“In fact, this year we expect that the quarry would have quite an increase in demand as we have several major capital projects that government will be embarking on in addition to those developments that we also will have from the private sector,” said Williams, while describing the upgrading of the island main road as one major project for 2018. “We will also be embarking on rehabilitation work on the Old Road Bay Road, the Old Road Fisheries, as well as other projects such as the new Basseterre High School.”

The director expressed thanks to the government of St. Kitts and Nevis for making such an important investment in the quarry. He also thanked all the other stakeholders who played a role in ensuring that the equipment was purchased. The excavator cost approximately EC$ 1 million.