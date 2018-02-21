Honourees called ‘shining examples … who heeded the call of greatness’
From SKNIS
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – At an auspicious investiture ceremony held under the patronage of His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton at Government House Feb. 21, eight honourees were recognized for their stellar contribution to different sectors of society.
“These national honours awards recognize especially meritorious contributions to our nation and with today’s investiture, we place these honourees on a pedestal as shining examples of all the remarkable things that can be achieved when we heed the call of greatness,” said Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris while giving tribute to the awardees.
The awardees recognized were Jacques Cramer, Agnes Morton, Arthur Evelyn, Calvin Farier, Melvin James, Olvis Dyer, Samuel Powell and Elmo Liburd.
- Jacques Cramer was awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit (C.S.M) for his contribution to commerce and public service. Cramer is a charter member of the St. Kitts Rotary Club from its inception in 1969 and has been a keen promoter of national development. He is also one of the founders of the T.D.C Group of companies.
- Agnes Morton was awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit (C.S.M) for her contribution to education and voluntary service. Morton began her career as an educator in 1943 and retired from the civil service in 1986, a period of 43 years of service. She was also one of the founding members of the Business and Professional Association in 1975 and served as president from 1981 to 1983.
- Arthur Evelyn was awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit (C.S.M) for his contribution to public service and community activism. Evelyn has served the business community for many years as a registered pharmacist and opened his drug store in 1946. He has also served extensively in community life, having been a founding member of the Nevis Turf and Jockey Club, an active contributor and member of the Mental Health Association, Culturama, the Lions Club, the Blind Light and Visually Impaired Society and the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Vestry.
- Calvin Farier was awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit (C.S.M) for his contribution to education and public service. In the years 1980-1995, he was promoted to the post of permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and took initiative for government to acquire lands from private owners and the Anglican Church for the establishment of the Sandy Point Primary School, while continuing the thrust for the establishment of the College of Further Education. He also assisted in the establishment of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Response Agency (CDERA) and attended its meetings throughout CARICOM, Cuba and Haiti.
- Melvin Edwards was awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit (C.S.M) for his contribution to culture and local, regional and international credit union. He was an avid writer and drummer and is a founding member of the Okolo Tegremantine Arts Theatre, St. Kitts, in 1973. He also held a regional position as director of training and development with the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions in Barbados.
- The Medal of Honour (MH) was awarded to Olvis Dyer for her contribution to education and community service. She had a 41-year teaching career in the federation. She also served as vice-president of the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union and as a commissioner of the Nevis Girls Guide.
- The Medal of Honour (MH) was awarded to Samuel Powell for his contribution to agriculture and music. He worked as a technician at the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) from 1988-2000 and as director from 2000-2006. Powell is also a musician and played in many bands in Nevis and also played the organ at the Gingerland Methodist Church for 49 years. He is a member of the GEF Small Grants Programme, which seeks to assist groups to formulate and implement different community projects.
- The Medal of Honour (MH) was awarded to Elmo Liburd for his contribution to education and public Service. He served in the Ministry of Education and Agriculture for a combined period of 39 years.