Honourees called ‘shining examples … who heeded the call of greatness’

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – At an auspicious investiture ceremony held under the patronage of His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton at Government House Feb. 21, eight honourees were recognized for their stellar contribution to different sectors of society.

“These national honours awards recognize especially meritorious contributions to our nation and with today’s investiture, we place these honourees on a pedestal as shining examples of all the remarkable things that can be achieved when we heed the call of greatness,” said Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris while giving tribute to the awardees.

The awardees recognized were Jacques Cramer, Agnes Morton, Arthur Evelyn, Calvin Farier, Melvin James, Olvis Dyer, Samuel Powell and Elmo Liburd.