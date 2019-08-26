The Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, in collaboration with the church community across St. Kitts and Nevis, will once again observe a National Day of Prayer and Fasting on Monday, Sept. 2, and encourage residents are to participate in the organized events.

This is the second consecutive year that the commemoration will be held. Churches are encouraged to organize appropriate activities in the morning and midday for those who wish to participate. In the evening, residents are invited to the Zion Moravian Church at Victoria Road, Basseterre, for a National Prayer Gathering beginning at 7 p.m.

“It is important because it is the entire nation that is called to prayer,” said Ron Dublin-Collins, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs. “It is our faith that guides our everyday life. We believe that — as the word says – we live in him, ‘we live, move and have our being’ and so our entire national life must be surrounded with prayer, enforced, and supported with prayer.”

The Federal Cabinet participated in the inaugural National Day of Prayer and Fasting by inviting Dr. Calvin Hazel, Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, to lead the group in prayer at the start of a formal meeting of the Cabinet. Several members also participated in the National Prayer Gathering later that day.