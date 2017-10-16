3 Dead as Ophelia Batters Ireland, Now Hitting UK

Two men and a woman have been killed as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia hit the British Isles, first smashing through Ireland and now heading into the UK.

As hurricane-force gusts as high as 120 m.p.h. battered the Republic of Ireland, one woman and a man died in separate incidents when trees fell on their cars. A second man died in a chainsaw accident while attempting to remove a tree felled by the storm.

Across Ireland, thousands of homes and businesses are without power and all schools have been shut. About 360,000 homes and businesses in the Irish Republic, and 16,000 in Northern Ireland, are without power.

The woman, in her 50s, died near Aglish, County Waterford, and a female passenger, in her 70s, was injured.

Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the Gardai, Ireland’s police force, said.

One of the men died near Dundalk, Co Louth, after his car was struck by a tree at about 14.45 BST, the Gardai said. The other man, in his 30s, was killed in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

All road users were urged to stay indoors and not travel unless their journey was absolutely necessary.

The storm is now hitting the British mainland…large parts of Wales are without power.