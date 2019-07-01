getty photo

(CNN)- The man accused of conspiring to have his cousin killed, in a shooting that left former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz badly injured, negotiated a $30,000 bounty with a group of hit men, Dominican police said.

Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind, is accused of paying suspect Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota $10,000 before the shooting, National Police spokesman Frank Felix Duran said during a Sunday news conference.

Dominican court documents allege Rodriguez Mota paid $7,800 to the would-be assassins.

National Police announced his arrest last week. Rodriguez Mota was the plot’s financier, police said, and Dominican marines apprehended him in Samaná on the northeastern coast, attempting to flee to Puerto Rico.

An undated photograph shows David Ortiz and Sixto David Fernandez together.

Sixto David Fernandez, who police say was the target of the botched hit, was sitting next to Ortiz at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo last month when a gunman opened fire, hitting Ortiz and one of the ballplayer’s friends, Duran said.

Gomez Vasquez has denied orchestrating an attack on his cousin, the police spokesman said. In a video widely reported to be from his lawyer, Gomez Vasquez says he has been falsely accused and had no reason to target his cousin.

“I fear for my life. I have my children and my family who depend on me and I would never hurt anyone,” he says on the video.

Gomez Vasquez ordered the killing, police say, because he suspects Fernandez turned him in to Dominican investigators in 2011.

The 43-year-old has served time in the Dominican Republic for drug offenses, allegedly has ties to Mexico’s Gulf Cartel and is wanted by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez said.

He allegedly arranged the hit from the United States, Sánchez said. Police have previously said Gomez Vasquez sent Rodriguez Mota to Dial to wait for Fernandez.

Gomez Vasquez was a target in a US federal drug probe called “Operation Wrecking Ball” in March, according to Director Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte of the National Police.