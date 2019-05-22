Approximately four thousand (4,000) residents will receive their benefits on May 31 under the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP).

This will mark the fifth month payments are made to the deserving households across the country, since the official launch of the programme on December 24, 2018.

Designed to improve the socio-economic status of citizens and residents in the Federation, the Poverty Alleviation Programme provides an EC$500 monthly assistance to households earning less than EC$3000 a month.

It was one of the main promises of the Team Unity administration that has been fulfilled to the benefit and joy of many.

Residents from every constituency across the Federation benefit from the programme, as Prime Minister Harris and his Team Unity administration have committed to helping persons transform their lives for the better and enhance the standard of living for all in the country.

In several video interviews, beneficiaries of the programme have thanked the prime minister and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for the timely financial assistance that has been very useful to them in offsetting the costs of utility bills, medication and food.