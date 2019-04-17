Every year since 2016, the Champs for Charity Foundation has been bringing a stand-up comedian at their fundraising events to raise funds for deserving members in the community in the areas of health, education and socio-economic development.

The Champs for Charity Foundation is gearing this year to do what it has done in the past. The Foundation will bring not one but four stand-up comedians to entertain.

“The show, dubbed ‘Belly full a laugh’, will be held on Saturday June 15 at the Carnival Village,” said Ms Delrose Norford, Champs for Charity Foundation’s Secretary General. “While in 2016, 2017 and 2018 we would have had comedian Shebada from Jamaica, this year we will have four comedians – Lemon, and Johnny Daley from Jamaica, Kenneth Basdeo Supersad from Trinidad, and Michael Ignatius from Guyana.”

Ms Norford made the announcement recently when she received a $10,000 sponsorship cheque from the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis handed over to her by the institution’s Marketing Officer Ms Vernitha Maynard. According to Ms Norford, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis has supported the fundraising activity since 2016.

“Development Bank is one of the first donors that came on board when we had our first show and since then we have really developed a good relationship with them,” said Ms Norford. “We really appreciate them because I think they were the first who accepted our proposal and decided to give, so we continue that trend with them.”

According to Ms Norford, the Champs for Charity Foundation wants to collect as much as possible as there are many people who ask for help and there is not even enough money sometimes to give. In this respect the Foundation approached a number of businesses around town and some of them, including the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, have responded positively.

Giving Foundation’s historical background, whose Chairperson is Mrs Shirley Julius, the Secretary General noted that since their first fundraising event in 2016, it has been able to improve the lives of a number of citizens throughout the Nation. Various initiatives have been supported financially in the areas of Health, Education and Socio-economic development.

Money raised by the Foundation has been put into good use. Through the Foundation’s ‘Back to School Financial Assistance Programme’, a total of $10,000 has been disbursed towards the purchase of uniforms, books, school bags etc.; $500 was donated to Operation Future Creative Youth Academy Summer Camp; and a further $10,000 has been donated to the Paediatric Assistance League of St. Kitts (PALS) to support medical treatment for children in need.

Amounts disbursed by Champs for Charity also include $12,000 that has been awarded to nationals who applied through the Foundation’s medical assistance programme; purchase of a stove for a fire victim in Sandy Point, $9,000 to date that has been given towards the Foundation’s annual university scholarship programme; delivery of food items to vulnerable persons throughout the Federation for the Christmas season; and $500 donation to Gender Affairs in support of International Women’s Day.

“While most of the Foundation’s beneficiaries have been from St. Kitts, this year we plan to extend to Nevis,” said Ms Norford. “Our next big project that we want to do is to help the children’s ward at the hospital here in St. Kitts and in Nevis where we want to donate to them bed linen, so that is our next project we are looking to.”

Ms Norford who thanked the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for the generous contribution this year is appealing to members of the public to attend the show on June 15 at the Carnival Village as that is the only way enough funds could be raised to meet the needs of persons and organisations that require the assistance.

She also lauded the hardworking members of the board, who include Mr Allister Williams, the Deputy Chairperson; Ms Tasha Hendrickson, the Public Relations Officer; Ms Candice Caines, the Treasurer; Ms Kahlia Julius, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer; Ms Samantha Boone, Project Coordinator; Mr O’Grenville Henry Browne, Legal Advisor; and members, Mr Valentine Lindsay, Dr Duane Hendrickson, Ms Latoya Francis, and Mrs Shirna Pemberton.