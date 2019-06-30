BASSETERRE, St. Kitts- Tang Jiang, Vice President of Overseas Development for Caribbean Galaxy Real Estate, told the recent Caribbean Investment Summit’s nearly 400 delegates: “Construction under Phase 1 of the (St. Kitts) Ramada is wrapping up. That includes 273-rooms, which includes condos, garden villas and spa villas, as well as two multifunctional conference rooms.”

Phase II construction of the Ramada began in May, Mr. Tang told the delegates, and when completed will increase the number of rooms to 603. Additionally, he reported that there will be facilities such as pavilions that allow guests to enjoy the spectacular sunsets on the northern side of the island, a wooden deck stretching over the side of a cliff, and a water park for family fun will be built.

Close to 400 delegates from around the world attended the summit. Heads of Citizenship by Investment Units, developers, investment agents and others came from the Middle East, the United States, India, China, the United Kingdom, Russia, and nearby Caribbean islands.

Some of the investment agents were given a tour of the project and were able to get a first-hand impression of the enticing atmosphere that will become synonymous with Ramada St. Kitts.