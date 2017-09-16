$53M in damages following Irma

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, reports that a preliminary report of the damages caused by Hurricane Irma to St. Kitts and Nevis has been estimated at EC$53.2 million.

Harris noted that though the federation was spared of a direct hit and loss of life, Irma’s passage still came with some challenges.

“While we fared better than most, we are not without our own share of difficulties and challenges,” Harris said. “The preliminary damage and assessment report for St. Kitts had been prepared by Cromwell Williams and he served as chairman of the damage assessment and recovery committee of NEMA.”

Harris added that a similar report was prepared by the Nevis Island administration and revealed damage in both islands above $50 million.

“An estimate of damage to St. Kitts and Nevis on these two reports has been conservatively put at EC$53.2 million,” He said. “The Nevis Island Administration estimates the damage at approximately $12M and on the island of St. Kitts our estimates is about $41 million.”

He noted that these estimates reflect damage mostly in the public sector and they are still awaiting reports from the private sector. Harris added that the estimates are only preliminary, as the work is still continuing.

“In the context of the high standard of accountability we have established as a government, we thought that it was about the right time to give the country a clearer sense of the damage that we have experienced,” he said. “The water department has put their estimate in St. Kitts at $1.3 million. The electricity department has brought in an estimate of $3.6 million; roads at a half a million; residential housing suffered a high $5.9 million; other government building have been quoted at about a quarter of a million.

“The agricultural sector had a heavy hit…that has been put at $10.5 million, coastal damage has been estimated at $11 million, forest damage at $5.5 million. Sporting facilities suffered damage at $1.6 million and, of course, these sporting facilities include the pavilion, which [lost its] roof in Mansion. In St. Paul’s, there were reports of damage to the sporting facilities there and there are others. SCASPA has put in a figure of $900,000 and NEMA at $200,000 for a total of $41,173,300 in St. Kitts.”

On Nevis, Harris reported “social sectors were estimated at $5.9 million, infrastructure at $4.7 million and economic sectors $1.3 million, for a total $12,021,588.29.”