Accused drug smuggler to get day in court

A date has been set for Nevis Magistrate Yasmine Clarke to hear evidence from police prosecution against a teenager who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs through the Vance Amory International Airport in Nevis.

Britany Paola Peets, 18, a Dominican Republic national living in St. Kitts, was charged by police in February with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and importation of cocaine. Other charges were subsequently laid on Peets by the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs Service.

According to a police press release, Peets boarded a plane in St. Maarten with a reported 2.5 kilos of cocaine in her luggage. After arriving in Nevis and attemptimg to clear customs at the airport, she was arrested when officials found the illegal substance in her luggage.

Shortly after her arrest Peets appeared at the Magistrate’s Court in Charlestown with her attorney, John Cato, to apply for bail. However, at the time of her appearance at the court, Peets had just been charged before walking into the court room and Clarke noted that the matter had not arrived on her desk and a bail application could not be made at the time. Later Peets was granted EC$25,000 bail with two sureties.

On Aug. 22, Peets and her current attorney, O’Grenville Browne, appeared at the Magistrate Court in Charlestown to answer to charges filed by the Customs Department and the police. Some of her family were present in the courtroom. Before the case was heard, Browne asked Clarke to reschedule the case for two weeks since they had not received any disclosure from law officials. This request was granted and the case rescheduled for Sept. 5.

Peets returned to Her Majesty’s Prison in St. Kitts, where she has been since her arrest. Though bail was granted, she has not been able to acquire the two sureties for her bail.