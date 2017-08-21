Photo: ACP Hughes said police officers will remain proactive

ACP Hughes says police will continue to be visible

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has recorded a number of successes over the past months as a result of several factors including increased vigilance by officers, heightened visibility and targeted operations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Merclyn Hughes said the public response, for the most part, has been very encouraging and the level of trust by the public in the police has been improving. The stationing of police cars at multiple roundabouts in Basseterre has been a very popular measure.

Hughes relayed a recent story involving a church pastor, who was pulled over at one of these locations, to reinforce her point.

“He was so impressed that he drove to a bakery and he brought back some snacks for the police because he said ‘this is what he wants to see, the police on the street,’” she shared, adding that the increased visibility will continue.

The police official added that the criminals have been driven underground and the security forces will take proactive measures to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis remains a safe place to live, work, visit and do business. Law enforcement officials are also employing technology to complement their increased presence and patrols. According to RSCNPF Telecoms Officer Rueben Pollock, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been erected all around Basseterre and are being monitored daily. Additionally, a number of drones are also used in surveillance.

While speaking to the public, who may be concerned about the heightened surveillance, Hughes said innocent individuals have “absolutely nothing to worry about.

“We cannot be everywhere; on every street corner,” she stated, noting that the technological devices don’t get tired, sick or have to sleep. “They are the extra eyes that we have out there that will help us in our crime fighting initiatives.”

Members of the public are encouraged to purchase surveillance systems for their homes and business in order to enhance personal protection safety for themselves and their families.