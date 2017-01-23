Adams hoping for fast 2017

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Sprint star from St. Kitts and Nevis Antoine Adams is aiming for a bounce back season in 2017 following 2016 when he failed to live up to his own expectations.

Speaking with The Observer recently, Mr. Adams discussed his goals for 2017 when he will be competing in the IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas and the World Championship in London.

“As always, my aim is to run fast. I’m not doing the indoor season this year so my off season preparation is a bit longer and just focusing on the outdoor season and getting as strong as possible,’ Adams stated. “Once I am healthy I just run as fast as I can.”

He gave rationale for his decision to skip the indoor season.

“By not competing in the indoor season, I’m hoping to have a longer background preparation. I’m hoping to get a lot stronger because in the past I had to stop for the indoor season and by time that is finished it is time for outdoors. So by cutting out the indoors I’m hoping to have a longer preparation,” he said.

The national record holder in the 200m also indicated that he was not pleased with his performances in 2016 especially at the Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro.

“In 2016 I had a lot of ups and downs. I did not achieve what I wanted to achieve especially at the Olympics. At my first Olympics I got to the Semi-Finals and at the last one I did not get out of the first round,” he said.

The 2015 PANAM games bronze medalist also gave the reasons behind his subpar results.

“I did not hit the times I wanted to hit. A few injuries here and there and when you have injury problems that just kind of messes with you mentally. It is one of those things you got to learn from,” he said.

With personal disappointments in 2016 on the track, Adams was also questioned what will be his motivating factor to bounce back in 2017.

“I just have to take it one step at a time…I’ve set a lot of personal goals when I first set out on my quest to become a professional athlete,” he declared

As for his major goal for 2017, he said, “Run fast! And just to be healthy and get my fitness where it needs to be. We have world relays in April and hopefully that would be the first step to determine and to build confidence heading into the World Championships.”

The 28-year-old Adams has compiled an illustrious career winning Gold in the 2013 Central American and Caribbean Games as well as playing a crucial role in the 4x100m relay team that won Bronze in the IAAF World Championships in 2011 and Silver in the PANAM Games later that year.

In 2015 he captured Bronze in the 100m at the PANAM Games in Canada his highest individual award of his career. He has a personal best of 10.01 seconds at 100m and 20.08 seconds at 200m which stand as a National record.