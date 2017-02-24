Airport ATM still hasn’t landed

By Monique Washington

A St. Kitts and Nevis National Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that was stolen from the Vance Amory International Airport in November 2016 is still missing.

The ATM was stolen from the airport between Nov. 15-16 but was not reported missing until workers realized it was missing and called the police.

The Observer contacted Superintendent of Police in Nevis Trevor Mills, on Wednesday who confirmed that no one has been charged in relation to the ATM theft and the ATM has still not been recovered.

The Observer was further informed by another police source that one person was taken into custody in relation to the robbery but was released for lack of evidence.

According to a police press release issued after the incident Police are investigating who rolled away with the ATM machine after unplugging and disconnecting it. The machine sat behind a glass door on the outside of the airport terminal several feet from the arrival door. No estimate was given as to how much cash the ATM contained.

The Observer previously spoke with Police Public Relations Officer Grell Browne who said the incident was not reported to the police until “sometime in the afternoon” of Dec. 16.

The St. Kitts and Nevis National Bank ATM machine stood at the Vance Amory International Airport for almost a decade. The Observer understands that the machine might have been “out of order” at the time of the robbery.

The ATM has not been replaced by the banking institute and the enclosure where the ATM had been located remains empty.