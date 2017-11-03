Photos:

Blestina Charles, best student of French CAPE, CFBC year 2016: “When I received the best results in French at CFBC, I thought it was the end because there are not a lot of opportunities to continue studies in French here (in St. Kitts, after the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. Therefore, I was very surprised and grateful to know that I would receive classes at the Alliance Française of St. Kitts and Nevis as my award for my accomplishment. I found it very encouraging. After some weeks of classes, I registered for the DELF B2 exam and I passed the exam shortly after. I am very happy for the opportunity as I have learnt a lot. Additionally, I can assure you that it is not the end. Thank you!”

Zonique Browne, best student of French CAPE, CFBC, year 2015: My name is Zonique Browne and I’m in love with everything French! I’m a proud and grateful recipient of the scholarship from The A-liance Française of St. Kitts and Nevis. I performed the best in French in the year 2015 in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations. I’m extremely blessed to be provided with free classes that would allow me to sit the DELF B2 examinations. If successful, I would have the necessary credentials to allow me to further my tertiary education. I’m currently employed in the Ministry of Education as a French and Spanish teacher. I love my job and it is indeed my passion to ensure that others experience opportunities that learning a foreign language offer such as that opportunity offered to me by the Alliance Français. I believe language is life! I’m currently an ambassador in the National Carnival Pageant 2017, of which cultural diversity is my platform. Promoting the learning of the foreign languages is one way I have already began advocating my platform.”

Alliance Française offers support to best CAPE 2015-2016 students

From the Alliance Française de St. Kitts and Nevis

The Alliance Française de St. Kitts and Nevis is a nonprofit organization geared toward promoting the French language and culture within the federation. In light of this, Alliance Française has offered free classes of French in Alliance Française premises, including textbooks to the best CAPE students for French at CFBC years 2015 and 2016, as well as a free registration for DELF B2 Certificate.

The objective is to give these students the opportunity to access higher education in Martinique and Guadeloupe campus at a very low cost:

Bachelors: EC$540

Masters EC$750

Doctorate EC$1,145

Engineering EC$1,785

The Université des Antilles (UA) welcomes students from various parts of the world at all levels (licences, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate). Caribbean citizens can pursue their education in the best conditions while remaining close to their families. The application requirement is a DELF B2 Certificate.

This year, Alliance Française is also extending this offer to the best CXC students.

The Alliance Française is a unique association that aims to promote both French language and ulture all around the world. Today, Alliance Française is a worldwide network consisting of more than 800 centers established in 136 countries, and teaching to more than 500,000 students. Alliance Française is made up of five committees located in five major islands, including St. Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Vincent.

Alliance Française de saint Kitts et Nevis, like others in the world, is a nonprofit organisation whose mission is to promote, enhance the knowledge, and appreciate French and Francophone cultures. More than a school, Alliance Française supports cultural diversity by highlighting all cultures. The cultural centre offers an eclectic cultural programme. The Alliance Française frequently invites French, Francophones and local or international artists. Several annual events are organized at Alliance Française such as the Francophone Week in March and La Fête de la Musique in June.