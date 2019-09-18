Several allies of St. Kitts and Nevis offered congratulatory messages to the Government and people on its celebration of 36 years of Independence.

In a congratulatory letter to Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said on behalf of the German people:

“Our countries enjoy amicable ties based on mutual trust. As chair of CARICOM, your country assumed a special responsibility at international level in the first half of 2019, as did Germany, which was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2019/2020 term. I am convinced that we will further strengthen and intensify our close cooperation in the future, particularly in the field of environmental and climate protection.”



In offering felicitations to the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, Mr. Ivica Dačić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, said:

“On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I extend to you my cordial congratulations and best wishes for further prosperity of your country and the well-being of its people. I trust and believe that we are sharing the readiness to bring our countries and peoples closer together and to enhance cooperation, on the basis of mutual trust and understanding.”



In a communique to His Excellency S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General, The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu, conveyed:

“On the occasion of your National Day, may I extend to your excellency in the name of the Food and Agriculture Organization of The United Nations and my own behalf best wishes for health and happiness. May the people of your country enjoy peace and prosperity.”



The Embassy of France to the Eastern Caribbean states, to Barbados and the OECS, in residence in Saint Lucia, with a letter addressed from His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic to the Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, expressed:

“I hope that we will continue to develop bilateral cooperation, especially in the fight against the effects of climate change. In this regard, we actively support, in connection with our communities in the Americas, the development of renewable energies and cooperation with the countries of the region to support projects that promote energy transition. I also hope that we will be able to strengthen our mutual mechanisms for responding to natural disasters and combating illegal trafficking in the Eastern Caribbean in order to increase our effectiveness in dealing with these scourges.”



Additionally, President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in a laudatory letter to His Excellency the Governor General stated:

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I would like to convey to your Excellency my congratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”



Also, the Republic of Poland in a letter of commendation from its Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Jacek Czaputowicz, to the Honourable Mark Brantley, Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, acclaimed:

“I deeply hope for the successful development of cooperation between our countries, especially in the field of economy and tourism. I express my readiness to support joint activities both on the forum of international organizations and within the European Union. I hope that work on the new shape of EU-Caribbean relations after 2020 will lead to the strengthening of this cooperation.”