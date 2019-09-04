The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has amended the Limited Partnerships (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in accordance with the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax purposes Tuesday.

“We in St. Kitts and Nevis have committed that we will do all that we can to ensure that our Federation is not blacklisted,” said Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, in addressing Parliament. “these are the things (amending local legislations in accordance with international laws) that the global and international community has determined is required for them to have some confidence [in the Federation].”

In regular assessments of the Federation, international regulatory organizations determined St. Kitts and Nevis is a very responsible member of the community and have assessed the Federation to be largely compliant with the obligations outlined, the prime minister said.

“We want to continue that legacy now that we are creating responsible membership in an international community … because the success to which the Foreign Affairs Minister spoke about, in having the Canadian Government being more responsive to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis has only come because they see us as being responsible,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Harris added that the decision by the Canadian Government to come to St. Kitts and Nevis to eliminate the cost of travel of about 250 visa applicants for interviews and biometrics shows the federation has made remarkable progress.