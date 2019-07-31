The Drugs (Prevention and Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, aimed toward the establishment of a marijuana industry and regulating the use of marijuana/cannabis for medicinal and scientific, religious and recreational purposes in the Federation, had its third reading and was successfully passed in the National Assembly Wednesday.

The legislative amendments were introduced to the National Assembly Tuesday by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who also led the debate. He stated that the 20th century views regarding drug use and misuse are no longer in line with 21st century St. Kitts and Nevis, and in the changing Caribbean region.

“On these thorny issues where beliefs have been conditioned over time and practices and attitudes long engrained, there will be clashes and every society, including St. Kitts and Nevis, must carefully and progressively find its own pathway for determining the expressed will of the majority of its citizens and inhabitants, without being oppressive to the minority. In other words how do we maintain a constructive cohesiveness in our country,” the prime minister said.

The Government was attempting to significantly transform the landscape within which cannabis/marijuana is being decriminalized, according to the prime minister.

“We will, through our legislative enactments, rehabilitate the lives of hundreds of our young people by expunging their records where such a record was a consequence of punishment sentenced on them for being in breach of the laws on cultivation and possession of marijuana,” the prime minister said. “For some of them the rehabilitation of their records will represent a genuine fresh start. A fresh start to a new job. A fresh start to new opportunities. A fresh start to a U. S. visa. A fresh start to be a better example to a daughter, to a son, to a family member and a friend. A fresh start to becoming a new creation and a brand-new man or young woman.”

The landmark legislative amendments received support from the majority of the Members of Parliament, including from the Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron, who spoke to the constitutional and international legal framework of the matter, and Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, who touched on the importance of health to the quality of life.

The legislative amendments to the Drugs (Prevention and Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is just one element in what will be a far reaching response to Cannabis use and misuse in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Parent Act, the Cannabis Bill, 2019, had its first reading in the National Assembly Thursday, May 9. If passed, it will ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis has the most progressive federal legislation on cannabis use in the world, the prime minister said.