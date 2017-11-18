Photo: Minister Grant said he is extremely happy with the addition of the American Airlines flight into St. Kitts.

American Airlines increases daily nonstop flights to St. Kitts

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, – The Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism, has echoed his delight and that of his ministry on the recent addition of American Airlines nonstop service to the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport.

“American Airlines will now provide twice daily non-stop service to St. Kitts from Miami for the first time in our history, for five days a week up from four,” said the Minister of Tourism during a press conference in recognition of the opening of the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour Nov. 17. “Additionally, the flight will operate inbound Wednesday to Sunday and outbound Thursday to Monday starting Dec. 1, with the first Wednesday operation taking place on Dec. 6.”

Minister Grant said that the addition of the American Airlines flight “complements the new Delta Airlines nonstop weekly service from JFK (John F. Kennedy) and an additional service from Atlanta, as well as of our recently added United (Airlines) stop out of Newark New Jersey.”

He explained that these new flights will prove beneficial not only to the government, but also to the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, which opened its doors Nov. 1. He added that it rests partly on him to ensure the hotel receives the best there is to offer.

“For my part as the minister of tourism, it will be incumbent upon me that I deliver for you the type and the quality of airlines coming into St. Kitts, and the frequency that will compliment what you have here to offer,” he said. “I have seen and I believe that this hotel is going to raise the level and the bar of our workforce because you are going to bring the type of delivery of service to the customers that we have been pushing for years. If we are speaking about high-end hotel then we have to deliver first class experience to our visitors and our customers. And so, this must not only be at the hotel, but it must transcend throughout every facet of the society.”