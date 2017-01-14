Another Child Road Fatality

Basseterre, St. Kitts-For the second time this week a family will be mourning the loss of a child due to a passenger bus accident this time after the vehicle crashed with the child and mother inside.

The Observer understands that around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday morning the passenger bus collided with a large dumpster with the young child dying on the scene and the mother of the victim being transported to the JNF Hospital.

It is uncertain at this time how many passengers were in the vehicle at the time of this incident but it was the second road fatality for this week with both incidents resulting in the death of children.

On Monday, seven year old Leshawn Jones was struck by a passenger bus while attempting to cross the street in Keys. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Last evening, Police officials have confirmed that the driver of the passenger bus involved in the incident in Keys, Kevin Lawrence of Harris’ Village had been charged on Friday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Police also disclosed that Lawrence was bailed in the sum of $50,000 with two sureties and as a condition of it, he had to surrender his travel documents and report to the Cayon Police Station twice per week.