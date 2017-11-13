Another major hotel development on St. Kitts reflection of confidence in the economy

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – More than 100 jobs are expected to become available in the coming months as the construction of another major hotel development is set to begin following a ground-breaking ceremony Nov. 11 at Camps, St. Kitts.

The US$120 million Seaview Gardens Hotel Project, being undertaken by St. Kitts-Nevis Royal Limited, will feature a 350-room hotel, condominiums, villas, a casino and commercial and recreational spaces on just over 19 acres of land.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, while addressing Saturday’s ceremony, thanked the team of developers and investors, led by Alex Lee, for contributing to the further economic development of the twin-island federation.

Harris added that this project development represents “a reflection of confidence in the economy, a reflection of the policies of the government and a reflection of [the investors’] commitment to partner with the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Referencing the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, which will have its official opening Nov. 17, Harris said “during the construction phase of just under 150 units, [Park Hyatt] created jobs for 800 [people] at its peak. Now imagine if you have a 350-room facility how many [people] are going to benefit.”

Minister of Tourism the Hon. Lindsay Grant said the injection of US$120 million in direct foreign investment will have important spillover effects that should benefit many Kittitian and Nevisian businesses.

“As the government continues its development strategy in line with the National Adaptation Strategy for the Diversification of the Economy, hotels, villas, and condominium developments [such as the Seaview Gardens project] are important components in the country’s economic development, and would bring benefits to the citizens of our country,” he said. “Some of these benefits include revenues from room tax; the purchase of local food, in particular, agriculture produce; taxi services; tours; and the emergence of other spinoff businesses such as spas and restaurants, just to name a few. An important indirect impact of growth in hotel room inventory is that it also supports our airlift coming into St. Kitts and Nevis, which translates into increased stay-over visitors.”

It is anticipated that more than 100 people will be employed during the construction stage of the project, while another 300 are expected to be employed for the operation of the hotel.

The Seaview Gardens Hotel Project will be rolled out in three phases over a five-year period.