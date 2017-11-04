Another teen goes missing

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force are currently searching for a teen from Sandy Point, St. Kitts who went missing four days ago.

The police issued a missing person bulletin Thursday for Ruthlyn Williams, a 17 year old female. According to the report Ruthlyn was last seen October, 29 at around 7:30 pm in the area of Downing Street, Sandy Point . The release states it is believed she is in the Basseterre area.

Ruthlyn was last seen wearing a blue camisole, blue short pants and brown slippers. She is 5 feet 7 inches, slim in built, dark in complexion and has dark natural hair.

A number of teens have disappeared during the year, most recently was J’mique Isaac, 15 who went missing in September but was located safe just days after the police released a missing person report. Unfortunately not all of the missing teen reports end happily. The 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon had been missing since May 8 but was found buried shallow grave in a mountainous area at Buckley’s in St.Kitts.

The police urge:“ If anyone has any information regarding her where bouts please contact the Sandy Point Police Station at 465- 6261 or the nearest police station or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-8477 where your information will be held confidential you may be eligible for a reward.”