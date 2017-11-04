Another teen goes missing

By
Monique Washington
-

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force are currently searching for a teen from Sandy Point, St. Kitts  who went missing four days ago.

The police issued a missing person bulletin Thursday for  Ruthlyn Williams, a 17 year old female. According to the report Ruthlyn was last seen  October, 29 at around 7:30 pm in the area of Downing Street, Sandy Point . The release states  it is believed she is in the Basseterre area.

Ruthlyn was last seen wearing a blue camisole, blue short pants and brown slippers. She is 5 feet 7 inches, slim in built, dark in complexion and has dark natural hair.

A number of teens have disappeared during the year, most recently was J’mique Isaac, 15 who went missing in  September but was located safe just days after the police released a missing person report. Unfortunately not all of the missing teen reports end happily. The 17-year-old  Leanna Napoleon had been missing since May 8 but was found buried shallow grave in a mountainous area at Buckley’s in St.Kitts.

The police urge:“ If anyone has any information regarding her where bouts please contact the Sandy Point Police Station  at 465- 6261 or the nearest police station or  call Crimestoppers at  1-800-8477 where your information  will be held confidential  you may be  eligible for a reward.”

 

