(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Antigua and Barbuda celebrated its 37th anniversary of Independence on Nov. 1 and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris took time out to extend heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of the neighbouring country on this milestone.

“On this your Thirty-Seventh Anniversary of Independence, please allow me to express on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and indeed on my own behalf, heartiest congratulations to you and the wonderful people of Antigua and Barbuda,” Prime Minister Harris said in a letter to Prime Minister, the Honourable Gaston Browne.

“We are mindful that only one year ago, your beloved country was ravaged by the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria,” Dr. Harris’ letter continued. “Natural disasters of this nature underscore the vulnerability of Small Island States like ours and pose perpetual threat to our existence. Your commitment and drive to unite and rebuild is therefore worthy of note, and serves as a clarion call to the people of the wider region!”

In his congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Browne, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris added, “As you celebrate this significant milestone, I pray Almighty God’s blessing and protection on you and the people of Antigua and Barbuda. May you grow in strength and prosperity in the difficult weeks and months ahead.”