Applications are invited from the public to participate in the Canada-Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme.

The programme facilitates the temporary migration of agricultural workers into Canada to meet the demand for workers during the peak planting and harvesting season.

Applicants must be 18 years and over and have a valid government picture identification, police record, and birth certificate. Participants must be citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis by birth. Interested applicants are invited to visit the Department of Labour, 2nd Floor, Amory Building, Victoria Road, Basseterre.

For more information, telephone 467-1100, 662-2075 or 762-1029 or email skndol@gmail.com