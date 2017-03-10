Arrest Made In Nevis For 1st Robbery Of The New Year

By S. Williams

One person has so far been arrested and charged for Nevis’ first recorded robbery of 2017.

Twenty one year old Shakel Cambell of Craddock Road was arrested last week and charged on Monday 6th March for the Armed Robbery of the Horsfords Building Center located at Stoney Grove, which occurred on Friday 17th February at around 4 pm. Mr. Cambell, a Guyanese resident who has been living in Nevis for the last 4 – 5 years, is said to be a former employee of Horsfords and one of two assailants who committed the offense.

While the second assailant is still at large, Mr. Cambell was taken into police custody after a search warrant was executed on his house last week and one round of ammunition discovered, for which he was also charged for unlawful possession. While no one was reported to be hurt during the hold-up, several customers were said to have been present during the incident and the amount stolen has not yet been disclosed as the investigation is still ongoing.

Head of the Nevis Division, Superintendent Trevor Mills in a Press Release stated, “I want to commend my investigators in bringing this case to this point. I also want to thank all who assisted.” He added, “It is this type of partnership that will reduce Crime and remove the fear of Crime from our community.”

Superintendent Mills further encouraged all residents to work with the Police and join the effort by providing any information they may have as it relates to crime.

This is the first of two robberies that has so far been recorded in Nevis for 2017, the second of which occurred the day after the Horsfords Robbery on Saturday 18th February 2017.