Association appoints CEO of St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit as its new chair

From SKNIS

At the sixth meeting of the Citizenship by Investment Programmes Association (CIPA) Sept. 1, the association elected Les Khan as its incoming chair for the forthcoming year.

Khan is the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit in St Kitts and Nevis and has been in post for just more than a year. He is a member of the Project Management Institute and is a certified project management professional (PMP). In addition to being a member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, his more than 20-year career has taken him to the United States, Canada, India, Australia and the Far East with global brands such as HSBC, JP Morgan, National Australia Bank, Bank of America and the global risk management group of IPSA.

The association was established to drive up and maintain standards within the industry and to establish a stronger regulatory framework with the hopes of becoming more effective and competitive on the global market. It comprises five founding member countries: St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia and Dominica.

In his role as new chairman, Khan talked about the importance of training in developing best practices across the region. It is envisaged that at every session it will devote half a day to training on a topic of the moment.

“My career has been devoted to maintaining standards in the financial sector on a global basis,” Khan said. “This post will be an exciting opportunity to put the Citizenship by Investment Programmes of St Kitts and Nevis and fellow Caribbean countries on the map for being well managed, for undertaking high standards of due diligence and for delivering credible programmes of integrity. I am looking forward to doing more over the coming year.”

For further information, visit www.ciu.gov.kn.