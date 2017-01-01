Astaphan voices concerns about economic citizenship

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Former government minister turned political commentator Dwyer Astaphan raised concerns over the number of individuals who have been granted economic citizenship and are holding diplomatic passports of St. Kitts and Nevis and has called on the government to release updated numbers of those individuals.

Speaking on WINN Fm’s Voices program, Mr. Astaphan Wednesday, praised the government for its handling of the Citizenship by Investment program.

“The management and operation of our citizenship program has become more efficient quite clearly. This is one of the nightmares the present administration had inherited,” he said.

Astaphan also commended the government in its efforts to bring information forward but criticised the length of time it took for the information to be released.

“I understand that things must be thorough. It has taken quite a while and we still don’t have all the information,” he said.

He noted that the Earnst and Young report has been completed and delivered to the government and believes the public needs more information from it.

“The information we have gotten…in my view is not sufficient. Certainly we need to know how many passports were issued,” he stated.

Astaphan noted that despite the improvements the people are still left in the dark as to how many have received diplomatic passports.

“We don’t know about the people who got diplomatic passports, who still have, who have been issued, who had been issued before and for what reason and who have been issued since and for what reason,” he said.

He pointed out that while governments have prerogatives, they also have responsibilities.

“I don’t believe it is strictly within the confines of a government’s prerogative to give out diplomatic passports just like that,” he said. “At least tell us what the policy is for the giving out of diplomatic passports because while the former administration was in office I hear on these microphones, on the public platforms and writing in my articles, listed a number of people who had been issued diplomatic and other passports and we haven’t been given any report by this government as to whether any of those have been revoked or withdrawn and what is the policy of issuing passports and who gets them now.”

Astaphan noted that a holder of a diplomatic passport means you have some official or special function to perform on behalf of the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

He also raised concerns about the number of passports issued under such programs.

“The population of this country is about 50,000 if you have 10,777 primary passports issued under the economic programme and say another 25,000 issued to spouses and dependents, you are looking at nearly 40,000 passports issued under the economic citizenship program,” he said.

Astaphan declared that with so many issued passports can cause imbalances not only in St. Kitts and Nevis but the wider sub region.

“These people are citizens, the structuring of the programme did not create a qualified citizenship. They can come and set up shop here in Basseterre or in Charlestown or for that matter in Roseau or St Georges, Castries or St John’s because of the OECS Union.

“They can create serious imbalances, social, economic and political in our country and while I’m not xenophobic by any stretch of the imagination and while I embrace living in an international community with all of the countries with all of the cultures, because that is enriching. As a small country we have to be very careful with the numbers,” he said.

The former government minister stated that this is very important information that the public must share.

“That is one of the things we are not sufficiently conscience and educated in term of the running of our country and the business of being responsible citizens,” he said.

He also raised concerns over economic citizen’s eligibility to vote.

“The citizenship act in regards to economic citizens voting is somewhat ambiguous,” he declared.