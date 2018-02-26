Attorney-at-law Slack representing Nevis at CYP9 in Jersey

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Nevis is being represented at the 9th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s (CPA) Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP9) by Michelle Slack this week in Jersey, a small island in the English Channel.

Slack left Nevis Feb. 24 for Jersey via England and is expected to leave for Nevis at the end of the conference March 1. The youth parliament commenced Feb. 25.

The Honourable Farrel Smithen, president of the Nevis Island Assembly, explained that the local branch of the CPA selected Slack to attend the conference. “The [people] in authority decided that we should select a candidate,” he said. “We had four up for selection and when we went through all the information and who we think would best represent the island, we decided that Michelle was the right person,” he said.

The forum, made up of participants aged 18 to 29, provides an opportunity for young people from across the Commonwealth to get together to learn how politics and the parliamentary process work.

At the conference, Slack is likely to join 59 other delegates from Commonwealth member states to participate in parliamentary sessions and sittings on the government or opposition side and serving as an ambassador for Nevis.

Smithen said that Nevis has become known as one of the leading branches in the Commonwealth where youth parliament is concerned.

Meantime, Slack, a young attorney-at-law, will have a unique opportunity, like the rest of the delegates, to develop leadership and experience and to be empowered to make a positive difference in shaping the future of the communities. She said she is pleased for the chance to represent Nevis.

“To have been selected is humbling, but I know it is also a task that will require hard work,” she said. “I have seen the programme outline from the CPA and it will be an intense few days of meetings, mentorship programmes, activities and training sessions on parliamentary matters, good governance and democracy.

“It will be enriching for me. I am looking forward to the experience because it will not only be educational, but it provides an opportunity for networking with other youths across the Commonwealth,” she said.

Mickia Mills, another young attorney-at-law, represented Nevis in 2015 at the conference held in Australia.