Mr. Stanley V. Franks, the longest-serving Commissioner of Police (1980 – 1993), will be laid to rest with full military honours on Thursday, Aug. 9. He died last Friday evening (July 27th) at the age of 79.

The funeral service will take place at the Wesley Methodist Church, located on Seaton Street just off of Victoria Road in Basseterre, St. Kitts from 2:00pm, with viewing and tributes being held between 1:00pm and 2:00pm.

The Defence Force Band and Drum Corps will provide musical accompaniment for the funeral procession. There will be a Bearing Party to shoulder and carry his coffin, a Firing Party to fire volleys of blank cartridges at the Springfield Cemetery, a Colour Party to carry the flag of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, and a Mourning Party comprising of members of the Police Force, the Defence Force and other disciplined organizations.

Mr. Stanley V. Franks enlisted in the Police Force in February 1960 and retired in October 1993.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who is the country’s Minister of National Security, issued a statement of condolence to his family and loved ones, which noted that, “Country Above Self was a personal credo for Mr. Franks.”

Prime Minister Harris added, “It was this meticulous commitment to serving his country that drew accolades from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who recognized his courage and conspicuous devotion to duty with the Queen’s Police Medal (Q.P.M) in the New Year’s Honours list for 1983 then with the Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (L.V.O) during her visit to the Federation in October 1985.”

After retiring from the Police Force, Mr. Stanley V. Franks served for more than 20 years as a member of the Police Service Commission, representing the Police Welfare Association.

Mr. Franks also owned and operated Diamond Security Services Inc. for the past 25 years, leveraging his extensive law enforcement background to bolster the security environment of his clients’ businesses and homes, and, by extension, his beloved country.