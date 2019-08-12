St. Kitts and Nevis will celebrate its 36th Anniversary of Independence under the theme “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36” — a fitting description of the current state of affairs in the twin-island Federation, in the opinion of the theme’s author, Trevis Belle, a national currently studying in the United States.

Mr. Belle penned the theme by entering the Independence Theme Competition launched in early June 2019 to all citizens.

“When I first saw that entries were open for the Independence 36 theme competition, I immediately jumped at the opportunity to think of something. After seeing what the criteria stated that the theme ‘should reflect the country’s history, its current realities and something common that all citizens should aspire for,’ words just began popping into my head,” said Belle.

“The theme complements what is happening currently within the Federation, individuals from different communities are working together to create a more harmonious and positive environment,” said Belle, who brainstormed the idea in about thirty minutes, jotting down keywords that met the criteria.

Before leaving to attend college in 2016, Belle, he launched a non-profit organization called MADE (Making A Difference Everywhere) in 2014 that encouraged volunteerism among youth. This and other efforts earned him a 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award in St. Kitts and Nevis for Leadership in 2015.

He also earned a Queen’s Young Leader Award in 2016. The Queen’s Young Leaders Award recognizes exceptional people aged 18-29 from Commonwealth countries who are leaders in their respective communities and who help to transform lives.

St. Kitts and Nevis will commemorate its Independence Day on Thursday, Sept. 19.