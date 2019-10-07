The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is increasing support for children who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announcing that “families with children suffering from autism can expect to see, in the next fiscal year, major changes in the State-funded support mechanisms for education, training and treatment of these special children” at his monthly press conference on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The prime minister noted that he was advised by the Ministers of Education and Health that a redesigned facility will be dedicated to meet the needs of autistic children. A spacious facility located at Fortlands will accommodate them in the 2020 fiscal year Prime Minister Harris announced.

Webmd.com defines autism as “a complex neurobehavioural condition that includes impairments in social interaction and developmental language and communication skills combined with rigid, repetitive behaviours. Because of the range of symptoms, this condition is now called autism spectrum disorder (ASD).”