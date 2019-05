Dr. Valery Alexandrov, Forensic Pathologist, performed an autopsy on the body of 77-year-old Constance Thompson-Gumbs of Conaree on May 01, 2019.

Dr. Alexandrov concluded that her death was a result of Hemorrhagic Shock due to multiple stab wounds. Thompson-Gumbalimbapark was fatally wounded in an incident that took place at her home on April 29, 2019.