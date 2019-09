An autopsy was performed on the body of Marcus Rubaine of Saddlers by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nunez Friday concluded that death was as a result of asphyxia due to drowning.

Rubaine of Saddlers and another person went diving at Lavington Bay when the 23-year-old experienced difficulty at sea and drowned.

The District Medical Doctor pronounced him dead at the scene after the body had been removed from the water by a civilian and Emergency Medical Services summoned.