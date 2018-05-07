Autopsy performed on body of Sgt. Dwight Davis

At about 7 a.m. May 3, police received a report of a body found by two passers-by on a dirt road in the vicinity of the railway line in Dieppe Bay. Several units responded and, upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of Davis, 37, lying on the ground with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the district medical officer.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing. The police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest police station.