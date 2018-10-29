BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — After four years on the side-lines, Back Street of Mansion Village are the 2018 ‘Boys on the Ground’ James Harris T20 Cricket League champions. In match that failed to whet the appetites of hard-core cricket fans, Back Street beat Molineux by six wickets in the finals at the Mansion Cricket Stadium on Oct. 28.

When the two teams met for the finals, Molineux won the toss and elected to bat. Without the services of the St. Kitts National Cricket Team Captain Jacques Taylor, who was on field duty elsewhere, Molineux were bowled out for just 36 runs in 15 overs. The small but appreciative crowd was left in disbelief as none of the batsmen reached double figures.

Bowling for Back Street in the match that was umpired by two lady members of the St. Kitts Cricket Umpires Association, Tynetta McKoy and Thelma Gumbs, Noval McCall took three wickets for seven; Emson Davis took three for two; Kevin Hanley and Gary Rogers took one wicket each.

When it was time for Back Street to bat, they made 37 runs for four in 10.5 overs as Quincy ‘Puppet’ Taylor proved to be a thorn in the flesh of the batting team, frustrating the Mansion team which had hoped to run over the boys from Molineux as he picked up three wickets for eight. His gallant effort was of little effect as Back Street made the required 37 runs to win their fourth championship by six wickets.

After scorer Nigel Browne confirmed the results, members of Back Street team rushed up to the perimeter wall on the mountain side of the stadium, where the team’s past wins would have been immortalised on the concrete blocks wall using large letters showing the years they would have won the championship in the past. They meticulously added the year 2018 on their ‘Wall of Fame.’

Celebrations to mark the clinching the 2018 championship by Back Street were made more lively by the presence of a seven-member Excess Band from Lodge, led by Shane Thompson, who belted out pulsating tunes that thrilled the excited crowds.

Past winners of the James Harris T20 Cricket League are Christchurch in 2008 and 2009, Back Street in 2010 and 2011, Tabernacle in 2012, Front Street Limers in 2013, Back Street in 2014, Molineux in 2015, and Christchurch in 2016. The league did not take place in 2017.

Activities surrounding the 2018 ‘Boys on the Ground’ James Harris T20 Cricket League will culminate on Sunday November 11 at the Mansion Cricket Stadium with a prize giving ceremony. According to the league coordinator John Palmer, a special exhibition match whose details will be released later will form part of the celebrations.