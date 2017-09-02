Backpacks donated to students in St. John’s and St. Paul’s

Charlestown, Nevis – On Aug. 29, the Honorable Mark Brantley met with local principals and school leaders to officially hand over 800 backpacks for primary students in the St. John’s and St. Paul’s parishes on Nevis. This is the second year Brantley has undertaken the donation and he expanded the gesture this year to provide backpacks to students at every school in the districts.

The backpacks come in four different colors and are inscribed with the message “believe in yourself.” The letters ‘Be’ and ‘You’ were highlighted, sending the students a powerful message to be who you are and be confident. Wakeley Daniels, the permanent secretary in the premier’s ministry, introduced Brantley to a crowd of mostly principals affected by the donation.

“Over a year ago, the Hon. Mark Brantley made a promise, signed a [verbal] contract actually with the Anglican Church Hall,” Daniels said. “We decided we would hold him to that promise and he promised that in a year’s time, he would be back donating bags again. That is why we’re here this morning. Promise made, promise kept.”

Daniels explained that Brantley purchased more than 800 backpacks, at a cost of EC$25,000. Brantley provided all of the funds out of his own pocket, according to Daniels.

“He decided out of the goodness of his heart to contribute to the students of St. John’s and St Paul’s,” Daniels said. “For this, we must say hats off to you, we commend you and we applaud you, Mr. Brantley.”

The program came about last year when Brantley’s team acknowledged that every student needs a backpack. They decided to take the project a step further with the messaging instilled on the front of the pack in an attempt to help the students embrace themselves. Brantley explained that behind every powerful person is self-confidence, and he felt the need to instill that value into students in Nevis.

“[We must] instill in our young people from the earliest stages a sense of confidence, that they can be themselves, whatever that is, and that there is value in diversity,” Brantley said. “They can be who they are, believe in who they are, be themselves and through that build the necessary confidence that is an integral part of success.”

It takes a community to raise a child, and Brantley recognized that fact while speaking at the unveiling. The minister also acknowledged that this is only brushing the surface of what the federation can do for its youth if they have the right resources. There has been desire to take this backpack program island-wide, but Brantley is unable to summon all the resources on his own. On Tuesday, he pledged to continue to the program, urged others who are able to donate to help out, and added that he would like to ensure this program grows every year.

“Im standing here today because others invested in me,” Brantley said. “I was able to benefit from scholarships and from assistance from those who had gone before me. I believe it is our turn now to contribute and to give something back, and I’m very pleased that through simple gesture we can touch the lives of some of our youngest citizens.”