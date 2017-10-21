Bahá’í prepare to celebrate Bicentennial

The 22 million Baha’i faith followers worldwide will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth Bahá’u’lláh founder of the religion October 21. . The global festivities involving people from scores of ethnic backgrounds is demonstrative of a key message of Baha’u’llah’s life and teachings.

Lloyd Williams local Baha’i, in speaking with the Observer explained the Baha’i beliefs. He said, “Bahá’ís believe that there is one god, humanity is one people made up of different kinds of races and that all the religions and civilizations throughout humanity have evolved . Each religion has had a role to play in the spiritual development of mankind throughout the planet . Bahá’u’lláh teaching has come to unify the spiritual teaching of mankind.”

Bahaullah was born in Tehran in 1817. “Two centuries later, the day of His birth is celebrated around the world alongside the birth of the forerunner of His Revelation, the sage know as the Báb. He was born in 1819 on the day before the birth of Bahá’u’lláh according to the calendar used in Persia.

These Twin Holy Birthdays are celebrated by Bahá’ís and their friends as one annual festival where the closely interwoven lives and missions of these two Divine Luminaries are remembered together”.

According to Williams there is no priest or clergy in the Bahá’ífaith .“In each community theBahá’ísform a local spiritual assembly and assembly will govern the affair of their location,” he said.

He explained further, members sit down and discuss how to spiritually involve their community, how to involve their member in their community and embrace their community and work together with their community to make it a better spiritual place”

“Throughout history, God has sent to humanity a series of divine Educators—known as Manifestations of God—whose teachings have provided the basis for the advancement of civilization.

“These Manifestations have included Abraham, Krishna, Zoroaster, Moses, Buddha, Jesus, and Muhammad. Bahá’u’lláh, the latest of these Messengers, explained that the religions of the world come from the same Source and are in essence successive chapters of one religion from God.

Bahá’ís believe the crucial need facing humanity is to find a unifying vision of the future of society and of the nature and purpose of life. Such a vision unfolds in the writings of Bahá’u’lláh.”