Bank of Nevis awards three students Sir Simeon Daniels Scholarship

By Monique Washington

“What man has done, man can do,” were sound words from the late Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniels’ widow Sheila Daniel said on Monday during the presentation of The Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel Scholarship 2016 at the Bank Of Nevis Ltd. The bank was founded by Sir Simeon Daniel and the scholarship program began in 2010.

Scholarship recipients were Jadan Liburd, Charlestown Secondary School; Brianne’ Chapman, Charlestown Secondary; and Julissa Griffin,Gingerland Secondary School are the new recipients of the Bank of Nevis Limited The Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel Scholarship 2016. The presentation ceremony was held on Monday at the Bank of Nevis.

Mrs. Daniel encouraged the recipients to “press on” during their academic journey.

“Jadan, Brianne and Julissa this is your turn, 2016 is your turn,” Mrs. Daniel said. “Indeed I ask you to press on. It is my pleasure as the widow of the late Sir Simeon Daniel,is honored by the scholarships, to present these certificates and awards. Always remember that Sir Simeon was a passionate educator in his own right and would have reminded you in his own words, ‘what man has done man can do.’ That is what he would have said to you if he was here today.”

The Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel Scholarship began in 2010. It was previously presented totwo students leaving the primary school level and entering high school who performed well on their Test of Standard and whose financial needs have been considered. The amount of the scholarship is an undisclosed amount,covering five years in high school and two years in The Sixth FormCollege.Recipients must excel academically during the term of the scholarship. The scholarship finances all of the student’s academics needs.

Denrick Liburd, Loan Manager and Chairman of the 2016 Scholarship Committee,described how the scholarship came about.

“Since 2010, the bank embarked on a journey of ensuring that some of our children were given worthy assistance provided that they performed well in their Test of Standard and all of that came about to recognize our founding father Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel First Premier of Nevis,” Liburd said.“We put this scholarship package together for two student, one from CharlestownPrimary School and one from Gingerland Secondary School.”

“This year the award is being granted to three students,” explained L. Everette Martin, Bank of Nevis Limited manager. “Ordinarily the scholarship is issued to two students but because we believe that this scholarship is not only for the students academic achievements but it also considers the students financial need so therefore we decided this year that because we felt that three students were deserving of this particular honor we wanted to grant the scholarship to three.”

Martin said he was proud to present the scholarship to “three deserving students.”

Kelva Merchant and Mrs. Daniel presented the scholarships to the recipients, while Janice Daniel Hodge,Sir Simeon’sdaughter made a special presentation to the students.

The recipients expressed their gratitude to God, their former teachers,parentsand to the Bank of Nevis. All three students placed in the top ten best Test of Standard results on the Island.