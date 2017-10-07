Basketball fraternity mourns death of teen player

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The basketball fraternity is mourning the loss of a promising teen player who lost his life tragically in a three vehicle accident on Sunday night following a basketball game in Basseterre.

SecadaGarroden a 19-year old from Sandy Point was returning home to Sandy Point from Basseterre on Sunday evening with some of his teammates after playing a basketball game at Basketball City when their vehicle was struck by a car and a pick-up truck in West Farm near the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

The 19 year old died on the scene while others on the bus including his teammates also suffered injuries.

The teenager had been described as a promising talent in the sport having represented the federation at The 2017 U-20 SP LIBA tournament held this past summer in Antigua and Barbuda where they finished second.

Garroden was also a member of the Sandy Point Pride Kings team and was recruited as a rising star to their A-Division squad in 2015 before graduating to their Premier Division squad earlier this year.

In a statement the St. Kitts Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) stated that it was an “extremely sad and emotional time for the basketball fraternity.”

“We send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Secadda’s family, the SP Pride Kings basketball team and the entire Sandy Point community. May his young, vibrant and talented soul rest in eternal and heavenly peace.”

The Sandy Point Pride also released a statement regarding the matter describing the loss as a tragedy.

“Today, the PRIDE family mourns the tragic loss of one of our young players, SecadaGarroden following a vehicular accident last night.

“Secada was a terrific young man with an incredibly bright future in front of him. His loss is a true tragedy for all of us that had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, especially Secada’s family. This is an incredibly hard moment for everyone. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family and love ones of our brother during this difficult time.”

A Candle Light Ceremony for Secada Garroden is being organised on Sunday 8th of October at 6:00 pm at the Sandy Point Hard Court.