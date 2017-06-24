Basketballer with SKN roots drafted to NBA

Bassterre, St. Kitts – Jonathan Isaac, an African basketballer of Kittitian and Nevisian roots, has been selected to play in the National Basketball Association by the Orlando Magic after he was selected No. 6 overall in Thursday”s NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-11 Isaac was born in New York and played his only college season for Florida State University in Tallahassee. He will make the short move to Orlando to ply his trade in the NBA.

Isaac averaged 12.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last year in college basketball and is described as a young Giannis Antetokounmpo with his dominance of size and speed.

Experts believe that Isaac can make an immediate impact in the NBA on the defensive side of the ball and is anticipated to grow into an all-around player later in his career.