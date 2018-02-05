The Basseterre High has been named the 2018 National Junior Science Quiz champions for the second consecutive year in a final round of competition defeating the other Federation public high schools.

The competition concluded at the Nevis Performing Arts Center, NEPAC in Nevis Tuesday with the four division winners going head to head for the title. The competition was hosted by the Curriculum Development Unit with the purpose of raising awareness of science among the youths.

Speaking with the Observer, Alston Strawn Science Coordinator for the Curriculum Development Unit in the Federation Ministry of Education noted that the divisional knock out competition took place the week prior which resulted in the four champion schools in the finals.

“We had zonal knock outs in the Nevis zone where the two secondary schools competed against each other. Charlestown defeated Gingerland High school, East zone Cayon High school defeated Saddlers Secondary , Basseterre defeated Washington Archibald and in the West Verchilds High lost to Charles E Mills Secondary School.

He added that only first and second form students were a part of the quiz and in some instances older students helped in coaching the participants prior to the competition.

“Every team has six students and they are mandated to have at least one first former and any other number of second formers,” he said.

CEMSS was represented by Shaqua Payne, Tariq Mustafa, Juyvonna Jeffery, Antwone Veira, Kamly-el Ward, Garfield Hodge, Cayon High was represented by Kimya Henry, Kaylah Weebe, Jahazial Davis, TiJuani Stevens, Uzzial Thompson.

Charlestown Secondary was represented by Jamkela Barret, Jadan Liburd, Tequanre Morton, Hrishikesh Srinivasan , Sarahi Archibald, Desnequq Bartlet and Basseterre High was represented by Kofi Mills ,Hadassan Cuffy, Gabrielle Myers, Malika Benjamin, Jovial Morton and Jontella Hensley.

The competition had five rounds. At the end Cayon high school scored 215, CEMSS also scored 215, CSS scored 220 and the Basseterre high school scored 235.

Each participant from all eight high schools was awarded with medals. All finalist were awarded with a second medal, CSS was awarded the second place trophy while the Basseterre High was awarded with the first place trophy and the Championship trophy.

Strawn said that though there are no cooperate sponsors as yet they are hoping that some companies “will really see merit in what we are doing and sponsor. But for now the Ministry of Education is footing the bill for everything that happens here.”