Basseterre painted by Jouvert

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Basseterre was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colors as thousands flocked the streets on Monday Morning Dec. 26 for the annual Jouvert Jam that forms part of the Carnival celebrations.

The pre-Jouvert parties started as early as midnight with some troupes and bands with loud speakers packed over 50 feet high and a following of more than 4,000 people made their way to Basseterre as early as 4 a.m. with smiling faces, dancing and bodies sharing camaraderie with strangers as they broke dawn in the biggest street party of the year.

The reigning Jouvert Champions Xtreme Jouvert Nation with their theme ‘Splash’ adorned a bright shade of pink and black shirts as well as a light blue body paint as they aimed to repeat in the quest for the troupe of the year.

The Mas Jumbies Troupes brought a bright yellow addition to the kaleidoscope with the participants also wearing masks and the females carrying canes to assist with their dances.

The long Jouvert jam also featured troupes such as the Red Devils and Warriors who both adorned Maroon and Purple respectively.

It was reported that up to 10 Jouvert Troupes were scheduled to take part in the event and vie for the jouvert troupe of the year award.

Another feature for Jouvert is the first part of the judging for road march where the bands and solo artist aim to capture the title for most popular song on the road.

Thus far the consensus is that the Small axe band who won the title for the past four years has a solid lead with their song ‘Warrior’. Following their performance on Jouvert, they were the first major band on the road and played their hit song multiple times for the judges as they made their way through the streets of Basseterre.

Other songs that are contenders following Jouvert was Grand Masters’ ‘Wuk U Shift’ and the popular ‘Bruk it Set it’ by Akaii.

As per normal on Jouvert for recent past the Nu Vybes Band International carried the load in terms of crowd size as they often struggled to wind their way around the tight corners and often times had to stop the music to ensure the safe passage of revellers in the smaller areas.

A returning feature that was a crowd pleaser was the post Jouvert wet down that was absent in 2015 due to water shortages but returned to a Bay Road location that saw many revellers use the opportunity to wash the paints from their bodies.

Following the session however many individuals started to feel the effect of ‘jamming’ and drinking for hours as they lay motionless in street. Independence Square was also used as an in formal sober zone by many individuals who used the opportunity for some rest and to clear their heads before heading home.

Another uniformed group that was noticeably present were the security forces who provided tight security through the police and Defense Force as well as some help from officers from the Regional Security System (RSS) to ensure a relatively calm and peaceful jam session.

The Police in a press release indicated the event was free of any major incidents.